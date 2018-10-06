Kwame Boateng For YPYC Awards

Multimedia Journalist, Seth Kwame Boateng has once again been nominated for an award at the 9th edition of the Young Professionals Role Models Awards 2018, a ceremony organized by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC).

He has been nominated as one of the YPYC Role Models Most Distinguished Transformational leaders in the corporate world, an elite listing of influential and inspiring young leaders.

The awards recipients are the YPYC’s finest selection of most outstanding personalities who have truly excelled as leaders and role models impacting society, young people and also inspiring change in their various fields of endeavour.

The nominees were carefully chosen after going through a very competitive selection process by the governing council of the YPYC.

Kwame Boateng’s nomination is an indication that his exemplary leadership, professionalism and hard work, have inspired and contributed to the youth and national development and has been recognised by a majority of the youth in Ghana.

This awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award was instituted by the Leadership of the YPYC in 2009 to recognise and honour exemplary leaders who serve as role models to other young professionals in Ghana and Africa. It is an annual leadership excellence award.

High profile personalities who have received this honorary award include former Presidents of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama; Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministries, Dr. Joyce Aryee, Dr. Kwame Addo and Major Albert Chebe (Rtd).

Others are Prophet Christopher Annor, Gifty Anti, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC), Alisa Hotels, Tigo Communications Network among others.

This year’s event will welcome personalities like Dr Joyce Aryee, who will serve as the chairperson for the occasion, with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta as the Guest of Honour.

Guest speakers are Group CEO of CDH, Emmanuel Adu Sarkordie; Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal as well as MP for Wa Central, Abdul Rashid Pelpuo.