Foreign Affairs Ministry Warns Public Against ‘Visa Fraudsters’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has disassociated itself from persons parading themselves as agents of the Ministry who can assist them to acquire visas.

It has therefore warned the public to be wary of such fraudsters.

In a statement to caution the public, the Ministry said it does not issue out visas without proper mechanisms, hence those who deal with such unscrupulous persons do so at their own risk.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that some dubious persons have fraudulently been using the name of the ministry to dupe and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public with empty-promises to acquire visas for them.”

“The Ministry wishes to state emphatically that it is not responsible for acquiring visas for the general public. Only public servants and government officials on official duties outside the country may be assisted as and when necessary.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised persons who want to obtain visas to use the appropriate channels and structures.

“Prospective visa applicants are urged to engage directly with the relevant foreign embassies without recourse to middlemen.”

We will not tolerate criminal activities

The statement further said that persons found culpable will be made to face the full rigors of the law.

“The Ministry wishes to use this occasion to warn those who have been impersonating its officials in order to extort money from the public that such criminal acts shall not be tolerated. Consequently, the public is hereby strongly advised to report persons engaged in such fraudulent activities to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution in accordance with the law, it added.