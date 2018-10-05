modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Introducing: Panelists For The Executive Women Network Annual Conference

MyJoyOnline
Introducing: Panelists For The Executive Women Network Annual Conference

On Friday 12th October, women leaders from academia, corporate Ghana, government agencies and the general public will gather at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra for the second Executive Women Network Annual Conference.

The conference, to be chaired by Founder and CEO of StratComm Africa, Esther Cobbah will be held under the theme Implementing Brand Ghana - the Role of W omen Leaders , is expected to lead a call to action and champion the implementation of a bold Brand Ghana agenda that positions the country as the preferred destination for business, investment and tourism.

The conference will have four panel discussions and a fireside chat featuring distinguished Ghanaians from the business community.

Meet the panelists for the different panels:
Panel 1 will examine Leveraging Technology to Drive Inclusive Growth and Scalable Businesses.

105201840619_0g730m4yxs_5457145571553_2145756457983.jpeg

Panelists: Patricia Obo-Nai-Director for Fixed Business and Customer Operations, Vodafone Ghana, DerryDean Dadzie – Technology Entrepreneur and Estelle Akofio Sowah- Country Manager, CSquared. The panel will be moderated by leading technologist and CEO of Edel Technology Consulting, Ethel Cofie.

Panel 2 will discuss Bridging The Education and Industry Divide: The Practical Approach

105201840619_1h830o4aau_9683026592609_6796094533211.jpeg

The panelists are Yolanda Cuba- CEO, Vodafone Ghana, Ing Ebenezer McHammah- CEO of McHammah Engineering Company Ltd and Prof. Ama De-Graft Aikens - Dean, International Programmes, University of Ghana. The panel will be moderated by Stella Agyenim–Boateng- Group HR Director/Consultant, GLICO Group.

Panel 3 will discuss Building a Competitive Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, A Home Grown Ghanaian Approach with panelists Juliet Asante- Founder, Black Star International Film Festival, Dr Elikem Tamaklo — Managing Director, Nyaho Medical Center and Constance Elizabeth Swaniker – CEO of Accents & Arts Ltd. Moderating this amazing discussion is Hillary Sarah Andoh-CEO of HSA PR.

105201840619_1h830n4aau_717258415133_5301524491670.jpeg

Panel 4 will deliberate on Corporate Citizenship as a transformative force for growth and inclusion.

105201840619_1j041p5cbv_2686009023286_1612852063081.jpeg

Panelists are Sam Koranteng — Corporate Services Executive, MTN Ghana, Abena Kesewaa Brown — CEO, National Banking College, Ama Sarpong Bawuah — Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Ghana. Naana Winful Fynn- Director, Sagevest Holdings will be the moderator.

There will be a Fire Side Chat with Bernard Avle, Co-Host of Citi Breakfast Show and General Manager of Citi FM as Moderator, Awura Abena Agyeman, Creative Director, Wear Ghana, Victoria Quaye, CEO, NaaviQ Company Ltd, Ebenezer Amankwah-Minkah, Organisational Development Consultant as panellists to give the young people a say in the discussion of implementing a brand Ghana agenda.

105201840619_vbrduhgtso_1154384745129_4845895304137.jpeg

The Executive Women Network is a non-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private organisations and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana.

For more information on the conference, visit www.ewntree.com or call +233-561110444.

For media enquiries contact Upendi PR via email: [email protected]

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1NOTHING CAN BE NEGOTIATED WHILE BULLETS ARE CONTIUEOUSLY FRYING ALL OVER

By: akoaso.HH-Germany quot-img-1
body-container-line