Sylvester Mensah Confident Of NDC Victory

A National Democratic Congress presidential hopeful and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, Sylvester Mensah, says his quest to lead the NDC in the 2020 polls is borne out of the inability of the NPP government to pursue sustainable policies in ameliorating the plight of Ghanaians.

According to him, Ghanaians need change in the management of the economy for better prosperity. He said he’s hopeful of wining the NDC presidential ticket and subsequently the national elections to bring the needed change Ghanaians are yelling for.

Sylvester Mensah said this in the Talensi constituency of the Upper East Region after a closed-door meeting with delegates ahead of the party’s national conference to elect a flagbearer to laed the party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Mensah, who urged delegates to give him an overwhelming victory, said Ghanaians would be better off with a change of government, adding that, the NPP government did not have good policies and programmes to address the suffering of Ghanaians.

He argued that, the unsustainable policies of the NPP government are proven not to be the solutions to the problems of Ghanaians thus the need for a change of government.

“The NPP government has failed this country that their policies are not thought-through and that is why we see the free senior high education policy failing because we haven’t looked at infrastructure and cost implication that comes with it”.

“The One District One Factory has also failed and we see the collapse of most indigenous banks in this country and the implications. We have compounded the challenge when we could have addressed the difficulties of these banks in a way that will make them grow out of these difficulties, and that is why Ghanaians need a new leader to address these difficulties.”

Mr. Sylvester Mensah was optimistic of winning the NDC presidential race and appealed to delegates to vote for a game changer.

“I am exceedingly confident with my interactions with the delegates at the constituencies and regional levels; it is obvious that the mood in the party is for change. The difficulty now is who represents that change? And that is why we are trying to let it resonate with the delegates that, they shouldn’t look far, this is the change that the NDC need which is embodied in Sylvester Mensah and I’m very confident that, come the end of the primaries I will emerge as the flag bearer of the NDC”.