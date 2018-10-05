200 Aged Persons Get Free Health Screening

Some elderly persons waiting to be attended to by medical personnel

Arklifestyle Foundation, in partnership with MTN Foundation, on Monday provided free health screening for over 200 older persons as part of its contribution towards the celebration of this year's International Day of Older Persons.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arklifestyle Foundation, Estherlynne Osei-Bonsu, called on the society to support the aged, especially in the area of healthcare.

“They need our support just as much as they gave us theirs when we didn't even ask for it. The aged also need care and companionship just like anyone of us because it can extend their longevity,” she said.

The beneficiaries, drawn from Legon, Madina, Dodowa, Ayikuma and other surrounding areas, were screened for various diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria and had their eyes examined. Drugs were also supplied to them free of charge from sponsors like Samuel Amo Tobin Foundation, Special Ice Mineral Water, Walk With Pearls, Ma Mère Nursing & Health Promotion Institute and others.

They expressed their immense appreciation to the organisers and sponsors for their kind gesture and appealed for more of such activities to help them improve on their health as they grow older.

The Director of the Centre for Ageing Studies, Prof. Mate-Kole, underscored the need for healthcare systems and social care services to be put in place to better manage conditions that meet the needs of older people in society.

He further appealed to the government, corporate bodies, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other individuals to help resource the centre with adequate funds to enable them to organise workshops, seminars, research conferences and other activities to help raise awareness of the challenges of ageing in today's world among Ghanaians and how to tackle them.

About Arklifestyle Lounge

Arklifestyle Lounge is a non-residential facility located in a serene environment at Dzorwulu, Accra, which offers a stimulating social environment for the aged. With friendly and professional staff, coupled with planned activities to entertain and educate, the place provides the right environment for ageing gracefully. The lounge also offers a variety of lifestyle services — manicure, pedicure, medical and health support, transportation, nutritional meals, among many others, to the aged.