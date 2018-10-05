Ayekoo To The Ghanaian Teacher

The Author

It is worthwhile to, on this day, celebrate the Ghanaian teacher who, together with other gallant men, and women try his possible best to build our country Ghana through his maximum efforts. The teacher possess the sole responsibility to educate the entire nation. As citizens and government, it is also our responsibility to treat him right and motivate him to the core in order for him to effortlessly discharge his duties as required.

As a prospective teacher, I would like to direct the following comments to teachers, parents and government;

1. It hurts my soul to see a teacher having an affair with a pupil or student. It is highly unprofessional, as such, we must do well to desist from this uncalled for behaviour. Our core mandate is to teach and harness dreams. Having a sexual affair with a pupil is a NO!

2. The support of parents to teachers is gradually diminishing. Parents must ensure that pupils do their home works and study at home. Parents, especially in deprived areas, go to the ward’s school to insult teachers in the face of the children. Some go extra mile to chase teachers out of the classroom with cutlasses. It’s a NO!

3. The cause of unemployment in Ghana is that our attention is much more on Liberal Education at the expense of Vocational education. Liberal education has provided much more graduates who solely depend on government for employment. Vocational training will eliminate laziness and harness talents. One can make good use of his vocational training even when he has not been employed by a private firm or government. Let’s take a look at again, rekindle interest in pupils.

4. There are still some outstanding debts being owed by the Government even though it has made some efforts in settling them, there’s much more to be done.

5. Teacher awards programme is ongoing at the Presbyterian Boys School, Legon. I commend the National Teaching Council for such a programme. Licensure examination as was conducted by the council is yet to release results for subsequent employment by the Ghana Education Service. I will be happy if the NTC would be swift on the release of the results for GES to post everyone who sat for the examination. The academic year has already begun. Some classrooms are empty. We need more teachers as a country. Licensure examination shouldn’t deny anyone of his or her employment, I plead.

I would pause, and once again, congratulate all teachers. They need to be celebrated, loved and motivated.

Congratulations to the nation’s educators.

Ayekoo!!

Ekow Paintsil Djan

Newly Trained teacher