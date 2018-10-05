Mahama Takes Swipe At Bawumia and NPP Gov’t

Former President John Dramani Mahama has yet again taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he accuses the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of failing to manage the economy of this country.

According to Mr. Mahama who is currently on campaigning to convince delegates to vote for him in the upcoming election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the current government wreak of economic mismanagement. Hence they have failed Ghanaians after making a lot of promises prior to winning the general elections in 2016.

Mr. Mahama made this accusations whiles addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tamale Constituency of the Northern Region, as part of his campaign to be given the nod to lead his part as flag bearer.

Prior to the 2016 elections, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the then-running mate of the then-presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, delivered several lectures on the economy about how the NPP would rejig the economy and take it to high levels should the party win power.

Mr. Mahama believes the Akufo-Addo-led administration has failed translate the numerous economic lectures into improving the economy and has rather mismanaged the economy in the process.

The former president has therefore stated the lesson to draw from that failure on the part of the Akufo-Addo government is that: “It is easier to give political lectures on the economy than to manage the economy”.

He observes that; “Any Economics lecturer can give lectures on the economy but not every lecturer can manage the economy”.

The aspiring flag bearer will competition with twelve other candidates including former Trades Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; academic and politician, Prof. Joshua Alabi and former CEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah.