The idea of taking a mortgage on your homes may sound like a tedious frustrating process but isn't so in reality. These are 5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think.

Say you are looking to purchase your first home but can't afford the seller's asking price upfront. One way to go is to take a loan but then you need something as security that the lender can use to repay the loan, in case you default in payment. Don't just go for just any loan but rather mortgage your home to pay for it.

A mortgage is simply putting up your home as collateral for a loan. In fact, the collateral can be the very reason why you are taking the loan in the first place. Homeowners may also place their homes as collar ate to acquire loans. The loan taken can be used for whatever you wish. It's just that a lot of people prefer to use it in the real estate business.

Regrettably, not everyone qualifies for a mortgage loan. This may be due to instances of bad credit history such as a high debt-to-income ratio. Or the value of the collateral and incomplete applications could attract a denial.

There's always a silver lining in the dark cloud. Don't be intimidated if you want to go for a mortgage. It is actually easier than you think to secure a montage loan. Read on to find out whys and wherefores. Not so perfect credit record? Don't fret

The first thing you do is to assess your credit history and finances. This can be a bit unsettling especially if you've gone bankrupt or had a foreclosure before. The good news is you don't have to wait for several years to rebuild your credit score before going for a mortgage. A reason why taking a mortgage is easier than you think is because you will be accessed based on your credit activity for the past 12 months only. Be gone with the past!

Down payment may be less than 20%

After passing the credit history test, people get dismayed at the supposedly down payment needed to take a mortgage. This is speculated at a much higher rate of 20%. People tend to blur the difference between down payment and mortgage insurance. It is rather the latter which requires that percentage.

Several mortgage products allow for as little as 3%-5% down payment. Isn't this reason enough why taking a mortgage is easy? Get a conventional mortgage with only a 5% down payment and a credit score at 620. Use a gift fund as a down payment

Still struggling with your down payment? Easily sort it out with a gift fund preferably from a relative. All they have to do is provide their bank account statements and a letter which states that you do not need to repay the loan, to your lender. Other banks may accept gifts from other people but most prefer it to be a relative. This process makes it easier to take a mortgage than anticipated.

Unluckily, you may need more than your gift fund as down payment in some circumstances. Depending on the amount of the down payment or type of mortgage, you will be required to put up some of your own money for starters. Don't hesitate to ask for closing cost assistance

Closing cost fees include attorney fees, appraisals, title search etc. They may seem unimportant until you want to take a mortgage and there they are, a cloud of gloom. These mortgage relating expenses could range between 2% and 5% of the loan balance. As expected, some people may not be able to afford it. Some lenders provide a solution by allowing the closing cost to be paid from the very same mortgage. Or the bank may decide the pay them for you which usually comes at a tad higher mortgage rate. So, now taking your mortgage is made easier and less stressful. Converting a primary residence into a rental is now equity free

Since 2015, new mortgage procedures now allow mortgagors to be eligible for new mortgage or change existing private properties to rentals notwithstanding the value of their equity. This is why it's easier taking a mortgage than you think.

So what's preventing you? Take a mortgage and be a homeowner today!

