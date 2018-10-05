Robbers Admit Stealing 80 Cars

TWO NOTORIOUS car snatchers, Abdul Razack Mohammed, 22 and Danjoma, 28, who have been on the wanted list of police for more than a year for snatching unregistered vehicles in the Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Regions, have confessed that they snatched close to 80 cars when they were arrested last Tuesday.

They have promised to lead the police to the buyers of the snatched cars so that the cars could be retrieved. The two were arrested last Tuesday at Abesim near Ohene Gyan upon a tip-off in the night.

Briefing the press yesterday in Sunyani concerning their arrest, acting Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander (DCOP) Edward Oduro-Kwarteng said the kingpin, Mohammed, was believed to be the leader of a group of guys who engaged in snatching unregistered posh vehicles such as V8, Benz, Toyota Camry, among others, within the Sunyani Municipality.

“They operated between the Brong Ahafo and Asante Regions. We published his name in the newspapers and put a ransom on him but because he was fearful and wield guns and machete all the time, people were afraid to report him to us for fear of being harmed by him. He has been on our wanted list for more than a year now”, he added.

According to the regional police commander, Danjoma's cup became full when an informant told the police that he was spotted at Abesim near Sunyani.

“We quickly mobilized our men and he was arrested at Abesim near Ohene Gyan in the night by the roadside. He confessed to us and led us to Kumasi to arrest his accomplice, Abdul Razack,” he revealed.

They confessed to police during investigations that they snatched close to 80 cars within the two regions and are willing to lead the police to their buyers to retrieve the cars. True to their promise, they led the police to retrieve a white Toyota Camry Spider car with registration number GR 1113-18 in Kumasi. A police investigator told DAILY GUIDE that the white Camry was originally ash but after snatching it, they changed the colour to white to outwit the owner.

Regional crime officer, Chief Superintendent Nana Kwaku-Duah explained further that Razack used to live at Fiapre and he once broke into the house of a victim, Stephen Duhu, and made away with a TV set, mobiles phones and money on 28th September, 2017, and has since been on police wanted list.

“Even though we are yet to hold identification parade for car owners to came and identify them, some car owners have already stormed the command and identified him as the one who snatched their cars. One lady had even wanted to slap him but we prevented her,” he disclosed, adding that “two other accomplices Bashiru Rufai and another are still on the run so we are appealing to the public to volunteer information that will lead to their arrest”.

[email protected]