Ga Central Benefits From Japanese Grant Drains Project

The Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Tsutomu Himeno, has today officially commissioned the “Project for Construction of Drains at Nsunfa-Sowutuom”.

The project was implemented by the Urban Roads Department of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly with monitoring support from the community members themselves. It was made possible by a grant from the Embassy of Japan of USD 88, 986 (eighty eight thousand, nine hundred and eighty six US dollars) which was extended in March this year.

The project was implemented at Nsunfa-Sowuntuom community in Ga Central area, benefitting some 17, 000 people. The grant was used for the construction of drains to reduce the perennial flooding in the area during the rainy season.

Speaking at the function in Nsunfa-Sowuntuom, H.E. Ambassador Himeno expressed the hope that the drains will help to resolve the serious problems caused by flooding during the rainy season in the community.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and also MP for the area (Anyaa-Soutwuom Constituency), Her Honourable Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, was grateful to the Japanese government for the grant and urged the community members to practice a prudent maintenance culture to ensure the facility is well sustained for the future.

The project was funded under a scheme known as Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSPs) which has been successfully used to implement a wide range of projects with direct impact on marginalized communities. It was established to assist reputable NGOs and local authorities in responding to various development challenges.

Through this grant, the people of Japan have assisted and continue to assist communities across the country in executing projects that address critical human security concerns.