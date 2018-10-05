SO FAR, SO GOOD.

Governance, we must all appreciate, is a very serious business and it must change, with the continues change of issues in the Global space. If there is any significant difference between the two major Political parties in Ghana, it is their approach to the process of governance.

Whereas the NDC is mostly conservative in its approach to the process of governance, doing just what is regular and common, the NPP is very innovative in its approach to the process. Anytime Ghana has seen the introduction of policies, either than the primary act of just borrowing and putting up infrastructure, then it’s the NPP that is in Government, there should be no debate about this at all.

For those who think this is disputable, just take a look at this;

SCHOOL FEEDING,

CAPITATION GRANT,

LEAP,

FREE MATERNITY,

NYEP,

MMETRO MASS TRANSPORT,

NHIS, AND OF LATE;

NEIP,

NABCO,

MINISTRY OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT,

ALMIGHTY FSHS,

FREE REGISTRATION OF BECE,

REDUCTION IN COST OF UTILITIES,

PROPERTY ADDRESSING SYSTEM,

ALMIGHTY, PLANTING FOR FOOD AND JOBS,

DOUBLE TRACK SYSTEM, and the several others.

All these major out-of-the-box social policies are the products of the NPP, and these are what are making the greatest of the difference, in the lives of the good people of Ghana.

It is also very important to note and appreciate the boldness with which the NPP approaches the development of the Economy, and for today, I will focus on the great, timely and very badly needed intervention this Government has made to save the Banking Industry.

I have stated it severally that, but for the change we had in 2016, the Banking Industry in Ghana would have collapsed spontaneously, and that would have meant doom, for the Economy. I was shocked beyond measure, when I heard the Minority in Parliament, shedding crocodile tears over the loss of jobs in the Banking Industry, I asked myself, is this how “stupid” they think we are.

Anyway, such things can only happen in Africa. In very serious civilizations, the NDC would have shut up their mouths, whenever the issue of the collapse of Banks in Ghana, is being discussed.

HOW AND WHY SHOULD YOU COMPLAIN OF BAD SCENT, WHEN IT IS YOU WHO HAVE DROPPED THE BLACK SOIL?

But because they have assigned all of us with low grades in retentive memory, they will always do things like that.

As far back as 2015, several reports from several Institutions, including the Bank of Ghana, red-flagged over eight banks facing imminent collapse, and the several others very weak to support any serious Economic growth.

WHAT DID THE NDC IN GOVERNMENT DO?

They kept these Banks on life support, avoided the needful, and worsened their plight.

I have heard Honorable Adongo say that, majority of the non-performing assets at the Commercial Banks, had something to do with the Government’s inability to pay for the supply of the goods and the services it contracted businesses to supply. This is very true. If this is part of the reason why banks are collapsing, who caused it, the previous Government which refused to make such payments, or the current Government.

Today, Government has spent billions of Ghana Cedi to ensure that, non of the over one million customers of the “collapsed”banks, loose even a Peswa, this is, by all measure, not a mean achievement.

Anyway, I take some relief from the confessions of the former Finance Minister, Hon. Seth Terkpey. He admitted that he accepts responsibility, so we can leave it here.

Thank God we had a change, we have had a Government which will not postponed the needful or run away from it, the Government has taken the bull by the horn and gradually, we are swimming out of the mud. By the close of December, we shall see a very strong banking sector in Ghana to support our bid for an accelerated Economic development to provide the badly needed jobs for the youth.

I WILL, ANY DAY PUT IT OUT THAT, WE ARE ON THE RIGHT COURSE. THIS GOVERNMENT IS SIMULTANEOUSLY, CLEARING THE MESS OF THE FORMER GOVERNMENT AND MAKING INROADS IN THE PROMOTION OF OUR SOCIAL WELFARE BY INTRODUCING ONE SOCIAL INTERVENTION, AFTER THE OTHER.

SO FAR, SO GOOD.

TEACHER TAHIRU.