Captain Quainoo Shares Amazing Experience: 'People Laughed At My Dream Of Becoming A Pilot'

Ghanaian-born pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo has opened up on how his dream of becoming a pilot started, revealing that he used to be ridiculed by his peers.

According to him, most of his friends laughed at him whenever he spoke of his dreams of becoming a pilot.

Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrkoo morning show Thursday, the pilot said he came from a poor family, but always had the believe that achieving his dream was possible.

Captain Quainoo said he nursed the dream of becoming a pilot since age six when he first saw a plane fly high above in the sky.

'Since the age of six, I made up my mind to fly a plane. When I said that, everybody laughed at me because I was coming from a poor family. My mother and father didn't have money; so my friends laughed at me saying I'm not serious..,' he disclosed.

Captain Quainoo became the first Ghanaian to fly the world's largest passenger airliner, Emirates A380, when he landed the plane at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday.

In a separate interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the pilot said he had to remain focused and work extra harder due to his background.

He explained that he and his five other siblings sometimes had to struggle before getting food to eat.

All this, he said, challenged him to strive to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot.

'It took a lot of hard work because I did not grow up from a rich family, I came from a very poor home and we used to be about 6 guys sleeping in one room and whenever it rains, there was no ceiling so we had to put bowls on the floor to make sure we do not get wet, but with determination amidst the challenges I made it.

'Sometimes we are starved, we go hungry but you see your friends eating and progressing and I said to myself why don't I forget this and go do something else, but I challenged myself and never competed with anyone,' Captain Quainoo narrated.