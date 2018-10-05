Is It A Ghanaian Culture Or It Is Generic?

Being a desperate Master of Ceremonies(MC), I have deemed it appropriate to attend functions such as weddings, birthday parties, naming ceremonies, funerals just to mention a few in order to learn from some experienced (Mc's). I have been present at a number of weddings and funerals but the last funeral I attended was an eyesore and has since pressurized me to lace together these words to show my disdain towards this shameful act.

At where the funeral rites took place were flashy cars parked. In attendance were dignitaries. The appearance of those that read tributes shows how affluent they were although a book they SAID must not be judged by its cover.

For a lot of funerals that I have witnessed, the one in focus was second to none due to its numerous sympathizers and the displayed of wealth by many.

To my surprise, it was a ‘serve yourself’ funeral.

Unbelievable I said as several thoughts were circulating in my head.

For better understanding, I approached the corpse to take a glance at the time people were made to pay their last respect. Tears dropped from the faces of many showing how they loved the dead.

As I watched on keenly, I observed that the corpse was dressed in an expensive kente; with fragrance alone hovering around and laid in an expensive coffin.

Being inquisitive and passionate, I enquired from an inhabitant and got to know a lot about the corpse when she was alive.

It was clear that the woman depended on alms for survival; she lived in a nearly dilapidated place; had no clothes and hardly someone visited her when she was ill. In fact, she actually suffered in life as described by many. Had it not been my fastness, I would have swallowed unknown insect because I was shocked.

This is exactly what we are witnessing in Ghana.

We show love only when the person is no more. We are always busy for our daily lives neglecting others but we get all the time for them at their death bed.

We give several excuses when others are in dire need but give out in abundance when they are no more and we only see the importance of someone when they die. No wonder we see the importance of buttocks when it develops boil.

But here are few questions to ponder over.

1. Are you waiting for your mother to die for you to write on the grave ‘MAMA I LOVE YOU’ after making her sad today?

2. Are you waiting for your father to die before you spend enough money to make posters?

3. Are you waiting for a relative to die before you travel to visit them?

4. Are you waiting for your sibling to die before you give them much time?

5.Are you waiting for a friend to die before you cry to show how much you love them?

If you have something to give to someone, give it to them now and not when they die because they will not need it by then.

By: Musah Abdul Razak Churchill

0246783212

[email protected]