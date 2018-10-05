Local Content Prioritize By Energy Commission In The Energy Sector

The Energy Commission on Thursday announced the successful establishment of a local content unit with the mandate to ensure local participation in power production.

The setting up of the unit was in conformity with an additional mandate given to the Commission to promote local content and participation in the electricity supply industry in accordance with the new legislative instrument passed by parliament.

Dr Alfred K. Ofosu Ahenkorah, Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, who disclosed this at the launch of the 20th Anniversary of the Commission in Accra.

Dr Ahenkorah said the local participation was one of the top priorities of the Commission to make sure that locals had a stake in all these energy value chain projects.

He said the next step after setting up the section, would be to facilitate the implementation and enforcement of the regulations to safeguard the participation of Ghanaians in power generation especially in the area of renewable energy technology operations.

Dr Ahenkorah noted that 85 per cent of the country's population had power and that the Commission together with other stakeholders had commenced the building of mini-grids to supply power to 15 per cent of communities that were not connected to the national grid.

'Already five per cent have been built by the Ministry of Energy and this will be extended to other communities with the participation of the private sector with the Commission ensuring that prices were regulated,' he said.

He hinted that the Commission in its quest to diversify the nation's energy mix had redirected it solar rooftop power generation from urban to rural areas adding that 200 solar installations had been done in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Dr Ahenkorah stated that there would soon be new regulations on electrical accessories such as plugs, extension cables, bulbs and lamp holders to check low standard products.

Currently, he said the draft regulation was ready and would be sent to the Ministry of Energy before the end of the year.

Mr Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy in a statement delivered on his behalf praised the Commission for its contribution towards energy sustainability in the country.

Under its mandate over the past 20 years, he said the commission had been able to institute 15 legislative instruments of which six were on electricity and local content regulation, four on natural gas, five on energy efficiency and two Acts of Parliament in various codes of practice.

He reiterated the need for the Commission to follow through to its local content participation mandate to help build the capacity of locals, create jobs and wealth to reduce the youth unemployment.

GNA

By Yaw Ansah/Judith Amoateg, GNA