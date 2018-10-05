Technical Universities Need Competency-based Lecturers

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, has called on management of technical universities and polytechnics to recruit lecturers with competency-based training (CBT).

He said a second university degree or masters' degree was insufficient qualification for technical university and polytechnic lecturing since such institutions were obligated to produce task-oriented students.

Dr Nyarko said this at the 14th Congregation of the Koforidua Technical University where 1,797 students graduated.

'It is not enough engaging the right kind of teaching staff but such staff must undertake periodic reorientation in the face of the fast changing technological environment,' he said.

Dr Nyarko encouraged all technical university lecturers to undergo thorough re-orientation on practical task-oriented retraining to be able to produce unique university graduates.

Prof. Smile Gavua Dzisi, the Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University, advised the graduates to take advantage of every little opportunity and urged them to be employers and not job seekers.