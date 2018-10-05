Workers Want PMMC MD Sacked

Workers of Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) have called on President Akuffo-Addo to remove the CEO of the company.

The aggrieved workers cited Opare Hammond’s bad human relations, misappropriation of company funds and several other allegations as the reasons they want him booted out.

On Thursday, they beseeched the offices of the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) saying the former Director of Finance and Administration of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) poor management style could lead to the collapse of the company.

The secretary for the Ghana Mineworkers Union, Agnes Ayitey , who spoke to Joy News said, “the staff of PMMC have harboured discontent with happenings at the company for a long time.”

She complained that Mr Hammond “does not follow proper administrative procedures and at the moment the company does not know who is a staff and who is not”.

She further alleged that Mr Hammond has raised the board allowances to 729% while the staff takes only 12% increment.

“The CEO does not work with his management staff,” she stated adding there was an instance he assaulted an auditor and subsequently sacked him.

According to Mrs Ayitey, the CEO has adopted a Machiavellian tactic which he employs in his divide and rule management of the company.

She explained that he talks only to those who give him information on happenings among the employees.

“When a gold buyer comes to get a license now, the person is charged ¢7000 but is issued with a receipt of ¢5000; where is the GHÈ»2000?” she quizzed.

The secretary of the Mineworkers Union also questioned why the company now has 33 security guards who are being paid more instead of the usual 13.

But embattled CEO told Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay that he is shocked by the actions of the workers.

According to Mr Hammond, since he took over as the Chief Executive he has tried his best to work closely with all the staff.

He assured Joy News that he and his team will release a statement to tell their side of the stories and respond to all the allegations levelled against him.

A petition is to be presented to the chairman of the Ghana Mineworkers Union to be forwarded to the management of the company.

Joy News’ Justice Baidoo who was present at the main office of PMMC said the workers refused to work until they get substantial feedback from the Union.