Akufo-Addo's Free SHS policy has dazed John Mahama - Kojo Opoku 

The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), a pro NPP pressure group, Razak Kojo Opoku has opined that the President Akufo-Addo's flagship program, Free SHS implementation has really confused former President John Dramani Mahama and NDC members as a whole.

The main pillar of Akufo-Addo's 2016 campaign, the Free SHS policy was launched less than nine months into the Akufo-Addo government in September 2017 to much fanfare.

In the almost one year since its implementation, the programme has been saddled with many difficulties. Key among them has been the lack of infrastructure leading to the birth of the 'double-track' system which will see SHS students go to school in two streams.

The former president’s resolve to ‘review’ the whole programme through what he termed ‘stakeholders consultation’ sparked heated debate after his critics said he was out to scrap the special initiative aimed at giving access to every child to further his or her education for future development.

The policy has assisted over 270,000 students who could have dropped out after JHS to continue their secondary eduaction.

It is based on this that Mahama has described the policy as 'ill-timed' and intends to review it.

But in a statement signed by group's President and copied to the media indicated "President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated to Ghanaians that he is a man of his words and he has a solid unshakeable integrity".

The statement emphasized "Fast forward, President Akufo-Addo has turned the thoughts of John Mahama and Members of the NDC into 'foolishness' with the implementation of the Free SHS Policy".

According to Razak, majority of NDC members have been kicking against the program since 2008 the then presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo said if voted into power he would implement Free SHS and mentioned some notable NDC bigwigs including former President John Mahama who have come out publicly to criticize it.

"Leading Members of the NDC behaving as Pharisees have been negatively criticizing the Free SHS Policy since 2008", the statement revealed.

The statement said "According to former Education Minister in the erstwhile NDC administration, Lee Ocean, said "Free SHS can only be achieved in 20 years to come".

The statement added "Then John Mahama himself said that, "We need quality education and not Free SHS".

The statement stated "John Mahama as an untrustworthy person made a promised of Free Boarding School but ended up constructing only 5 Community Day Senior High Schools out of 200 promised".

"CVM thought that, the comeback of Mahama would have been a comeback of refreshing ideas but John Mahama has proven once again he is still the old Dead Goat Mahama that Ghanaians experienced between 2009 to 2016", the statement chided.

Kojo Opoku in the statement revealed that the former President and his NDC members are determined to sabotage the education of the Ghanaian children but added that Ghanaians were not even ready to vote for them in 2020.

"John Mahama and members of NDC are a bunch of evil souls who are determined to sabotage the education of the Ghanaian children. Ghanaians are not ready for NDC and John Mahama's nauseating commentaries on the Free SHS Policy", the statement opined.

'EVIL THOUGHTS OF NDC AND JOHN MAHAMA' ON THE FREE SHS POLICY REMAIN UNCHANGED

Leading Members of the NDC behaving as Pharisees have been negatively criticizing the Free SHS Policy since 2008.

According to former Education Minister in the erstwhile NDC administration, Lee Ocean, said "Free SHS can only be achieved in 20 years to come".

Dr. Omane Boamah, former deputy campaign manager of the NDC said that, "Free SHS is a scam and a sham"

Then John Mahama himself said that, "We need quality education and not Free SHS"

Similar amateur commentaries were runned by Kwesi Pratt, Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Mutarla Mohammed and other leading members of the NDC against the Free SHS Policy of President Akufo-Addo.

Fast forward, President Akufo-Addo has turned the thoughts of John Mahama and Members of the NDC into 'foolishness' with the implementation of the Free SHS Policy.

President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated to Ghanaians that he is a man of his words and he has a solid unshakeable integrity.

John Mahama as an untrustworthy person made a promised of Free Boarding School but ended up constructing only 5 Community Day Senior High Schools out of 200 promised.

CVM thought that, the comeback of Mahama would have been a comeback of refreshing ideas but John Mahama has proven once again he is still the old Dead Goat Mahama that Ghanaians experienced between 2009 to 2016.

Recently, John Mahama stated that, his views on Free SHS is the same as Ken Ofori-Atta as if Ken Ofori-Atta is the person Mahama would be competing with in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The Free SHS Policy is the vision of President Akufo-Addo not Ken Ofori-Atta. President Akufo-Addo is the vision bearer of the Free SHS Policy.

President Akufo-Addo's Free SHS Policy has really dazed John Mahama and members of the NDC.

If John Mahama and members of the NDC have no meaningful suggestions to the Free SHS Policy of President Akufo-Addo then honestly speaking, it would be better for them to shut up on the implementation of the Free SHS Policy introduced by President Akufo-Addo's Government until 20 years time as stated by Lee Ocran.

John Mahama and members of NDC are a bunch of evil souls who are determined to sabotage the education of the Ghanaian children.

Ghanaians are not ready for NDC and John Mahama's nauseating commentaries on the Free SHS Policy.

Source: Daniel Kaku