Adopt Digital Media For Positive Results

Media Practitioners have been advised to embrace Digital Media in their quest to meet the challenges posed by the increasing technology in the communication industry.

Digital Media would allow audience to have timely access to media content, unlike the traditional media, where the content would have to be delayed due to the long processes involved to get the news out.

Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, in charge of Corporate Communications at MTN, made the call at a two-day stakeholder and Media Practitioners training workshop to equip Journalists with skills on how to use Digital Media, in place of the traditional media, in Bolgatanga.

Mrs Fiagbenu noted that, Digital Media, such as social media platforms, including Facebook, Google, Whatsapp, Yahoo, G-mail among others, were more reliable and fast in sending out media content, and said there was the need for media practitioners to do more by using the various forms of the digital media.

She explained that media practitioners could blend the traditional and social media for good results, adding that, the traditional media was failing to meet the needs and tastes of consumers of news and related media work.

Mrs Fiagbenu urged the participants, who were mainly Journalists from the print, online and broadcast media, to switch to the digital reporting format to be more relevant, since it had the speed, accuracy and objectivity they needed for their work.

Mr Maximus Ametorgoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Popout Startup Company, in a presentation, said the Digital Media platforms such as the E-mail, would produce quality news content, monitor reactions, analysis and strategies of content for suitability among others.

Mr Ametorgoh disclosed that social media had the tendency to provide great analysis, relationship, user generated content, cost effectiveness and global coverage, while the traditional media provided local coverage, inconsistent analysis, and as a monologue system control communications.

He said research shows that out of the 29.15 million Ghanaians, 56 per cent were social media users and observed that the figure showed that about half of the population used the digital platforms, adding that, users of Digital Media would be more relevant in the news cycle than those still stuck to the traditional news production.

The CEO urged social media users to follow the protocols in posting their media content on the various platforms to maintain sanity and promote the African morality in society.