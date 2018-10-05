Presidential Candidate For CPP 2020 To Be Elected In July Next Year

The Convention Peoples' Party (CPP) has fixed July 2019 as the tentative date to elect a Flagbearer for Election 2020.

The party at the end of a Central Committee Meeting held last month adopted and outlined general timetable towards the 2020 general elections.

The CPP Central Committee has therefore tasked leadership to ensure the completion of the party's digital registration and election of Polling Station Officers by December 31, 2018; and Election of Constituency Officers between January and February 2019.

A copy of the Central Committee document obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Accra indicated that Election of Regional Officers must end by March, 2019; and Election of National Officers fixed for May, 2019.

The Central Committee Meeting was attended by Professor Edmund N. Delle, National Chairman and Leader; Hajia Hamdattu Ibrahim, first Vice Chairperson; Mr Bright Akwetey, Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Committee; Mr Kwesi Pratt Junior, Chairman of Logistics Committee; and Justice Kofi Henaku, Chairman International Relations Committee.

Others were; Dr Adolf Lutterodt, Chairman Party Education and Ideology Committee; Mr Kwame Jantuah, Chairman Political Committee; Iris Natalie Tagoe, Chairman Welfare Committee; Mr Kadri Abdul Rauf, Publicity and Media Committee and Director of Communications; Nabila A. Basiru, National Youth Organiser; and Ms Akosua N. Asamoah, Chairman's nominee.

The following regional chairmen also participated; Mr Thomas A. K. M. Ntumy, Volta; Mr Emmanuel Gallo, Ashanti; Eliasu Yussif, Upper West; Alhaji Hussaini Ibrahim, Upper East; Nana Kofi Buckman, Central Region; Chris Allem, Upper East Regional Representative; and Mr James K. Bomfeh Junior, Director of Elections and Brong Ahafo Regional Representative.