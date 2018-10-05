Springfield Group Provides Scholarship For Children

The Springfield E&P, an oil exploration company, on Thursday presented educational materials and a scholarship package of CH¢1200.00 each for 140 underprivileged children in the six coastal districts of the Western Region.

Mr Ken Nunoo, the Corporate Affairs Manager, during the presentation at the Metropolitan Office of the Ghana Education Service in Takoradi, said developing education at the basic level was critical in advancing quality human resource and socioeconomic development of the country.

The scholarship scheme, to be piloted for three years, would see 20 students from the six coastal districts including Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality to have access to sound and quality basic education.

The Corporate Affairs Manager said the Springfield E&P was of the firm belief that education had the key to unlocking hidden potentials and abilities of every child and, therefore, presented a pleasant opportunity for the company to invest in the future of the Ghanaian child.

He hinted that the company may scale up the project after its pilot phase in the proposed three years and encouraged parents of the beneficiaries to make good use of the scholarship package, monitor and ensure positive academic progress of their wards to help achieve the goals of the scholarship.

Mr Martin Nyameke Ackah, a Director at the Metro Education Office, said he was enthused about the move to help improve teaching and learning within the Metropolis and said the gesture would go a long way to advance quality education as those children would have sound mind for studies.

'In fact many of these children could go places and be great men and women with the right kind of support and that is why we are happy about this gesture today…We only want to advice these children to learn hard in order to become great citizenry in the future'.