Bawumia Is A Textbook Economist – Ricketts-Hagan

Former deputy minister for finance under the erstwhile Mahama administration and now aspiring flagbearer of the NDC, Kweku Ricketts- Hagan has described vice president Bawumia as a “textbook economist”.

The MP for cape coast south in the central region, said the current vice president is weak in terms of his knowledge in economic management because he was never a practitioner and has never been on the field.

According to him despite the many promises made by Bawumia prior to the 2016 general elections, he has than very little in the sector he spoke so much about that the NDC was mismanaging.

“We don’t have good leaders of the economy. Our economic management team is weak. Bawumia did so much talking but has done very little because he is a textbook economist.”

Mr. Hagan stated that, Bawumia started as a lecturer and then moved to the Bank of Ghana where he did more of administrative work that is supervising activities of the central bank and so he did not gain the experience of a practitioner; which makes whatever he says based on the textbooks.

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo TV, the aspiring flagbearer of the leading opposition party, NDC also criticized the NPP government on how they are managing the Banking Crisis specifically on the merging of the five indigenous banks into one.

“When you collapse the banks, you kill businesses because entrepreneurs take loans from these banks. You also increase the unemployment rate because the closed banks will lay off its workers which means the collapse of the banks would do more harm than good.”