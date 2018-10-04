Sunyani: 2 Notorious Car Snatchers Busted

Two notorious car snatchers have been arrested by the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

The suspects who are part of a four-member syndicate were identified as Abdul Razack Mohammed,aged 28 and Danjiman aged 22.Two other suspects,T.Pain and Bashiru Rufai,aged 32 and 31 respectively are however on the run.

Briefing journalists at the Brong Ahafo Police Headquarters in Sunyani on Thursday, Acting Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwateng explained that on September 28, 2017, at about 9:30pm the three of them armed with one locally manufactured pistol and machete broke into the rooms of victims Stephen Duhu and six others at their residence at Fiapre, a suburb of Sunyani.

He said suspect Abdul Razack Mohammed,Danjiman and suspect Tipee tied the hands of the victims with clippers.

“Suspect Bashiru Rufai who was holding the locally manufactured pistol gave a warning shot when victim Stephen Duhu tried to struggle with him but suspect Bashiru Rufai hit him on the head with the butt of the pistol and he fell unconscious”,DCOP Edward Oppong explained.

“The gang then robbed them of one unregistered Toyota Camry Spider, two flatscreen television sets, three laptops, one iphone 7 plus, one iphone 6, one iphone 5x, one nokia lumia, one sumsung galaxy 8s and one iphone 4x”,he added

He said a report was made to the police and the four were identified based on the description given by the victim, Stephen Duhu.

According to the Acting Regional Police Commander,the four were declared wanted by the regional police command later that year,

DCOP Edward Oduro Kwateng said on Monday,1st October,2018, suspect Abdul Razack Mohammed was arrested after a tip off at Abesim.

He then led police to Kumasi to arrest suspect Bashiru Rufail and the Toyota Camry Spider was retrieved.

Investigations are ongoing.