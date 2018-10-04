Tension Mount @ Abra Dunkwa - President Calls For Calm

The President of Ghana Zabrama Association who doubles as the Greater Accra Zabrama Chief, Alhaji PRO Umar Tanko, has called for calm between the Zabrama residents and the indigenes of Abra Dunkwa Community in the Central Region.

He said, the clash according to sources came as a results of an indigene who had scaled a wall of one of the houses belonging to a Zabrama resident, armed with a sharp machete in an attempt to hurt a member of the house.

This, he said, according to the source, in an attempt by the Zabrama resident to defend himself, one of the occupants of the house hit the young man, killing him in the process.

Upon this, the news of the incident got to the town which led the irate youth from the community to attacked and set some houses belonging to the Zabrama residents ablaze.

The houses which were set ablaze includes two houses in Asukwa and three houses in Kokobi all in the Abra Dunkwa community in the Central Region.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and the Zabrama residents who lost their properties during the incident.

This he call on both side to restrain calm and settle their issue amicably to avoid further damages and destruction of properties.

Alhaji PRO Umar Tanko appealed to the National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO) to as a matter of urgency extend their support by sending some relief items to the affected houses also add their voice to the matter to ensure peace within the Abra Dunkwa Community.

He commended the security agencies for their intervention in protecting lives and properties by preventing more destruction as well as maintaining peace and order during and after the clash.

He added that the Zabrama residents in the area are living in peaceful coexistence among each other before this unfortunate incident occurred, hence his call on them to settle their deference amicably and continue with peace they have enjoyed with each others over the years.

However, information reaching this portal indicate that the Chiefs and elders of Abra Dunkwa community have giving two weeks ultimatum to the Zabrama residents to produce the alleged killer.

According to the source, the Chief and elders threatened that they will inspired the youth in the community brutalized and chase the Zabrama residents who are also Ghanaians away from Abra Dunkwa should they fail to produce the killer within the above giving ultimatum.

This the source revealed that, the pronouncements by the Chief and elders in the community have cause fear and panic within the people in the community and have render all the Zabrama residents homeless while others have move to the neighboring towns leaving behind their properties.

In line with this, the Member of Parliament [MP] for the area in collaboration with the District Chief Executive officer have set up a six member committee to investigate and report to the Regional Coordinating and Security Council [ REGSEC].