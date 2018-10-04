Manhyia: Spelling Bee Launches Its 12th Edition

The Asantehene's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has called on parents to ensure that their children learn other languages, both local and international.

Lady Julia explained that when parents allow their children to learn several languages at an early age, it will enhance the personal and working relationships of the children in the future.

She was speaking at the launch of the 12th edition of The Spelling Bee competition at Manhyia in Kumasi recently.

This year's competition is themed on 'Multilingualism: a sine qua non for improving literacy in children.'

At the launch were school children, teachers, and parents, dignitaries from the palace, sponsors, and partners.

Country Director of Young Educators Foundation (YEF), organisers of The Spelling Bee, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, said the core mandate of YEF which is to improve the lives of young people through literacy.



She added that even though there have been challenges in recent times, they are motivated by their zeal to get more children reading and learning to speak good English and better their lives in general.

Thirteen-year-old, Shifa Amankwa-Gabbey, the first-ever winner from the Ashanti region, thanked Lady Julia for her presence at the event and presented her with a framed photograph from her visit with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The finals of the 12th edition of The Spelling Bee will take place in February 2019 after which the winner will represent Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the USA in May 2018.