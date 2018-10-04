Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Inaugurates Ultra-modern Head Office

Standard Chartered has inaugurated a new head office building on Independence Avenue in Accra, Ghana, as a demonstration of the Bank’s long-term commitment to the country, clients and the communities it operates in.

The 13-storey edifice has eight floors of fully furnished office space and five floors of parking with an intelligent building management system to control ventilation, lighting, power, parking, fire and security systems. The building, is an epitome of modern architecture and an embodiment of global and local environmental standards.

The building meets the Standard Chartered Bank Group’s specifications in terms of quality, functionality and resilience. The structure meets the Ghana approved green building standards and achieves the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification especially in energy savings and water efficiency.

Bill Winters, Group CEO, Standard Chartered Plc said, “Our investment in Ghana is another important strategic step to enable access to a pool of highly skilled talent who can support our ambitions to be an employer of choice. “Ghana is a strategically important market for us and we are committed to building a sustainable business, attracting the best talent and expertise to support our clients’ business growth. The new building is a testament of our brand promise, ‘Here for good’ and shows our enduring support for the community and our commitment to Ghana. ”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was the Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration expressed his excitement and said he believes it is the start of a new chapter of growth and innovation for the bank. He commended the Board, Management and Staff. He wished them more success in the future.

Mrs Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana, said the building is a symbol of innovation, efficiency and a demonstration of the commitment to quality and sustainability. She said, not only did the building contribute to Accra’s skyline but incorporates an environmentally sustainable design to reduce our impact on the environment and protect our planet for the benefit of our communities.”