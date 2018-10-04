4,000 Screened At Bibiani

Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western Region, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, has organised a free health screening exercise for the residents in the Bibiani Municipality.

The exercise, which was done in collaboration with the National Diabetes Association of Ghana, was patronised by more than 4,000 people drawn from communities such as Chirano, Sefwi Bekwai, Bibiani and Sefwi Anhwiaso.

It ran and rotated in communities for four days and climaxed at the Bibiani Roman Catholic Park on September 21, 2018.

The beneficiaries were screened for various ailments like diabetes, malaria, blood pressure and eye tests.

They benefitted from free drugs, whilst others with severe conditions were referred to other health facilities for treatment.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu explained that the exercise was based on a recent research conducted by the Ministry of Health (MoH), which revealed rising cases of diabetes, malaria and blood pressure in the constituency.

The legislator entreated his constituents to ensure regular check-up and exercise for good health.

The beneficiaries thanked the MP for his kind gesture and appealed for more of such programmes to help them improve on their health.