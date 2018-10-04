No Rift Between Myself And Asanteman – Kojo Bonsu

Former mayor of Kumasi and now flag bearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Bonsu has rubbished claims that he is being chase out of Kumasi due to the fact that he is not on good terms with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as well as the Asanteman Traditional Council.

The former mayor of Kumasi had problems with some sub-chiefs in Kumasi in 2016. They accused him of disrespecting them when he questioned the locus of the Chief of Amoaman, Nana Agyenim Boateng, who was appointed by Otumfuo to represent the chiefs on a committee to supervise the construction of the Kejetia market.

The peeved chiefs slaughtered a sheep at the Asantehene's Palace in Manhyia to sever ties with Mr. Bonsu, later apologized to the Asantehene and his sub-chiefs.

In an interview with Starr FM earlier this morning, the former Kumasi Mayor disclosed that he has no problems with the chiefs. He revealed that Manhyia is his home and he worships the Golden stool.

“Manhyia is my home. I worship the golden stool”, he said.

He further stated that he is surprised people are still saying that he has a bad relationship with the Asantehene when the fact is he is related to the mighty King. He observed that Otumfuo is his first cousin and even when he lost his mother he was there to pay his final respects to her.

“I am surprised that people say that I am being chase out of Kumasi. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is my first cousin. That’s my father’s nephew. The mother is my aunty and so if you go through the archives, when my aunty died I was by the body in Manhyia Palace. So who will say that I am being chased out of Kumasi?”, he asked rhetorically.

He concluded that governance is a difficult process and combing governance and tradition at times will hurt. Kojo Bonsu together with twelve other NDC aspirants are contesting for the flag bearer position with the elections scheduled for later this year in December.