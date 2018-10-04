Remembering The ‘Mad’ Doctor Of Tamale

“The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example.”– Benjamin Disraeli

Two years ago (2nd October, 2016) Ghanaians were greeted with the sad news about the demise of one of the world's great philanthropist, Dr. David Abdulai Fuseini Choggu, known by many as the Mad Doctor. All over the country, the news about his demise circulated in the various media houses like wildfire. Thousands of messages, most of which bore his pictures poured in on social media including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter describing him as simple, humble, selfless, God-fearing and honest man who dedicated his life to serve the downtrodden in the society.

Dr. David Abdulai was born in 1951. His father, Abdul Kaleem Yidantogma, was a leper and the mother, AmishetuYahaya, a semi beggar. He was the only survivor of eleven siblings as all the other siblings died out of poverty-related diseases. Born into an extremely poor family, David survived by scavenging for food from dung hills and later defied all odds to get himself educated from primary school to Ghana's prestigious medical school (University of Ghana Medical School) by doing all kinds of menial work after school and on holidays. Besides, he got some help from others.

After practising as a doctor for eleven years and witnessing the suffering of the socially disadvantaged group in accessing healthcare services, he took a bold step in the midst of discouragement from many people to establish 'Shekhinah for the Poor and Destitute' to provide need-based services ranging from medical care, shelter, clothing, food, among others, to the poorest of the poor freely and unconditionally. He depended solely on DIVINE PROVIDENCE. Today, the facility he established some 26 years ago has become a source of light and hope for millions of mentally ill patients, the destitute, abandoned victims of HIV/AIDS, widows, orphans and others in Ghana.

Whilst he was alive, Dr. David Abdulai Fuseini worked closely with his wife, Mariama, whose life story just like her husband's, made her sensitive to the plight of the poor. A woman with great compassion, Mariama rejected a number of opportunities of working with reputable international organizations after getting her bachelor degree and opted to devote her time fully to support her husband's vision of serving the poorest of the poor in the society.

Dr. Abdulai Fuseini eventually entrusted the management of 'Shekinah for the Poor and Destitute' to Mariama before his demise. The critical questions that many people asked openly and privately were: “Will she be able to manage the place successfully looking at her structure and gender?” “Will the system operate on the same principles of free services to the poorest of the poor or not?” “Will people continue to support the facility now that David is no more?” and many more.

Two years after the demise of her husband, the evidence on the ground is clear that Mariama was truly sent by God into David's life to ensure the continuity of 'Shekhinah for the Poor and Destitute'. All services are running smoothly and have seen tremendous improvement. Thanks to God, the volunteers and donors within and outside Ghana. Major renovations have been carried out in the clinic and simple innovations introduced at the food programme section under her leadership, thereby making service delivery to the poorest of the poor efficient and responsive as testimonies by patients and visitors keep pouring in on a daily basis. The enthusiasm with which she interacts with the mentally ill, the destitute and any other person who visits the facility is amazing. Mariama is doing an amazing job and as all services are purely free and depend on DIVINE PROVIDENCE, your support in cash or kind is vital for sustaining this great legacy of Dr. David Abdulai Fuseini Choggu.

As we celebrate the two years anniversary of Dr. David Abdulai Fuseini Choggu, we see him as a real modern-day hero, a living saint … an example of devotion … an inspiration … an institution whose whole life is a case study and a blend of an amazing personality trait, full of lessons for people who truly want to serve God and humanity. Humility, faith in God, integrity, creativity, endurance, courage, compassion along with self-sacrifice were vital elements on which rest the philosophy of his life. He is no more with us physically but his legacy and philosophy about life are indelible.

In memory of his great works, an ultra-modern school complex has been established and named after him “David Abdulai Memorial School”. Situated between Mariam Hotel and Nobisco, the school is intended to provide holistic education capable of developing young people intellectually, physically, morally, socially and spiritually.

To sum it up, all services of 'Shekhinah Clinic for the Poor and Destitute' are running well under Mariama's leadership by the grace of God. You can read more about 'Shekhinah for the Poor and Destitute' and get involved in touching the heart of the downtrodden by visiting the website: http://www.shekhinahclinics.org.