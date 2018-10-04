European Union Ghana Delegation Climate Diplomacy Week 2018 Held

The European Union Delegation to Ghana, in collaboration with the Environment360 a non Governmental Organization have launched the 2018 Climate Change week with focus on "Talanoa Dialogue on Climate Solutions" in the Ga East Municipal Assembly.

The European Union Ghana is part of the European Union External Service, and is one of the more than 130 Delegation throughout the world. The Delegation has the status of a diplomatic mission and officially represent the European Union in Ghana.

To support this initiative, the European Union donated 50 recycling bins to the Green View Valley Environmental Clubs in the Ga East.

Recyclable waste generated from bins will be collected by Environment360 and sold to third parties. A portion of the revenues will then be apportioned back to the Environmental Clubs to support them in carrying out a variety of activities for their Schools and the surrounding communities.

Acting Head of the EU Delegation, Paolo Salvia mentioned in his opening speech that, "building resilient societies cannot be delayed and children will have a crucial role in the contributions to a Greener and sustainable future in Ghana".

According to the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga East, Honourable Janet Mensah Tulasi, " Climate change is a global problem today and Ghana is not of exception, therefore, launching of the EU Climate Diplomacy Week here is certainly appropriate and relevant".

She also noted that, currently, there are 372 students enrolled in the Environmental Clubs, which are mainly operated by teachers at the Schools.

Founder and Executive Director of Environment360, Cordie Aziz, stated that, she is looking forward to the week's activities and feels that the activities will have a great impact on the students participating.

"The EU Delegation to Ghana's support to the recycling club, the School play and recycling contents are great ways to help build awareness in children about how they can help combat climate change. We are happy to be a part of this year's celebration as we support sustainable habits in Ghana".