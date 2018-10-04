Wonder Madilo As NDC National Youth Organizer

MANIFESTO WITH A "LISTENING EAR" NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER OF THE NDC 2018. AKA. ACTION AGENDA.

The office of the national youth organizer is a seminal part of every political organizational structure for obvious reasons. The youth represent the largest voting and productive segment of every society within the NDC fraternity.

Wonder madilo is very clear in his mind on the programs he would be pursuing to give the youth front maximum recognition and make it the central pool for mainstream political activism within the party. Such programs to be pursued when given the mandate by delegates of the NDC fraternity in the upcoming national delegates conference are as follows.

To start with, operation win all lost seats in parliament is the first priority as far as wonder madilo is concerned. This will entail grassroot, mobilization, TEIN repositioning and operation get out the votes (Gotv), soul winning, first time voters targeting, strategic transfers and war on swing seats plus low margin lost seats in parliament.

Again, free life insurance for all youth organizers and their deputies. All through the campaigns, wonder madilo has seen the the burden of youth organizers ranging from Hospital bills, Disabilities during campaigns through accidents and lost of love ones. This module presents a free life insurance cover for all NDC youth organizers and deputies in all constituencies across the country in order to take away the burden, to guarantee a stress free campaign and commitment to party. Due to the increasing numbers of the youth wing of the party, He shall also institute a project to build a youth office complex that will serve the interest of TEIN, youth organizers for training and operation planning.

Wonder madilo stands to develop a blueprint and fight for autonomy for the youth wing if given the mandate. The current constitutional provision that puts the youth and the women's wing under the national organizer hinders operational initiatives and the space to galvanize, support and develop the youth wing. An autonomous youth wing will eliminate the unusual bureaucracy. Under his watch, he shall lobby FEC and NEC to make a good case for autonomy in order to grow and develop the youth wing for real youth action.

The gentle guy(wonder madilo) has the youth at heart. And that annual youth and TEIN conference, training and entrepreneurship development program is at heart. National youth forum would be organized annually to pool and share ideas and to increase network in order to sharpen the organizational skills of the party. Youth organizers will periodically undergo some refreshers programs in operations, strategy and implementation. Sponsorship will be made available for both domestic and international training In areas such as mobilization, youth coordination and youth programs management. Business careers and financial support for TEIN, constituency and regional youth organizers.

Open doors for the unreachable members of the NDC. It is often the complaint of many party faithfuls that their leaders are alienated from them especially when in power. He will therefore run an open door policy to begin with the youth as well as rank and file of the party must have unrestricted access to the youth organizer to put forward their views without prior appointments and bureaucratic procedures.

The mission of wonder madilo's manifesto also known as the ACTION AGENDA is to redefine a new purpose for the position of the national youth organizer of the party. One that will serve the generality of the youth in the constituency, regional and national level, which will allow the youth front of the NDC a formidable force in our body politics . A vote for wonder madilo is a vote to redefine the youth and a vote for victory come 2020.

Thank you all

Long live wonder madilo

Long live ACTION AGENDA

Long live delegates

Long live youth wing

Long live NDC

Anass Hamza Assadullah

0242132077 /0208561931

Youth activist

Nalerigu /Gambaga constituency.