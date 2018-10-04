Dream More To Solve Challenges Facing Ghana - Mahama Jabs President Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama is urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to dream big in order to solve the numerous challenges facing the country.

Mr Mahama says it takes a dreamer to be able to come out with concrete things and the President should never shy away from dreaming, adding that one can never make progress without dreaming.

Addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress in the Tamale South constituency, on Tuesday as part of his five-day tour of the Northern Region, Mr Mahama further said: "maybe they don't dream that is why Ghanaians are not seeing any progress now”.