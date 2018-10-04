Nandom District Assembly Embarks On Massive Clean Up Exersise

Nandom District Assembly has embarked on a massive clean-up campaign in the Nandom Township and its environs to get rid of the filth and other unwanted materials from the streets of the capital of the District and other urban and peri-urban communities of Nandom.

Shops were closed and commercial vehicles were halted from movement to enable general participation from the general public.

According to the District Assembly, the move is part of efforts aimed at ensuring the cleanliness of the district capital Nandom. This is in line with President Akuffu Addo's vision of making Capital cities in Ghana clean.

The clean-up campaign was triggered by the District Chief Executive Mr. Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang in collaboration with Zoomlion.

The District Chief Executive for Nandom Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, said “This is one of the strategies we are adopting to ensure that Nandom becomes clean and beautiful to attract investors and tourists” He said Nandom emerged 7th on the National ranking and 1st in the Upper West on the Ghana league table in 2017 as a result of achieving over 90% Open Defecation Free in Nandom. This he explained must be improved upon or maintained.

Mr. Aasoglenang added that henceforth, the Assembly will ensure that byelaws on sanitation will be enforced critically and will not hesitate to punish any recalcitrant individual or group of people who violates the laws. The DCE called on traditional, community and religious leaders to encourage their people and followers to periodically organize a cleanup exercise such as this in their communities.

“Additionally, the Assembly in collaboration with SNV, a non-governmental organization, have formed Sanitation Ambassadors comprising traditional leaders, Assembly members and retired Sanitation officers. The Ambassadors are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the remaining 9% of the communities which have not achieved ODF, are able to achieve ODF'

Mr. Thanked all those who participated in the campaign, he indicated that all those who refused to participate in the exercise will be fined.