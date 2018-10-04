ECG Supports Ghana Amputee Football Team

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has responded to calls from the Ghana Amputee Football team for support towards their World Cup participation with a kind donation of ten thousand United States Dollars (US$10,000.00).

The donation follows appeals to corporate bodies to come to the aid of the team as they prepare for the most prestigious event on the Amputee Football calendar in the world.

The Company is expected to make a formal presentation to the Ghana Amputee Football Association prior to the team's departure for the event that starts from October 24 to November 5 in Mexico.

Chairman of the Ghana Amputee Football Association, Rev Richard Amartey Adesah, welcomed the donation and thanked ECG for the gesture that, to him, would help save Ghana's international image with the risk of an international ban.

“We risk being banned from participating in future World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) events if we fail to participate in the world cup. That is why ECG deserves much commendation for coming to our rescue,” an elated Rev Adesah said.

He called for urgent support from other corporate bodies and individuals to ensure the team makes it to the World Cup where Ghana's chances of winning have been termed as the brightest.

As the first country to transfer amputee football players internationally and standing out with the highest number of professionals at the moment, Ghana has been tipped by pundits as the team to watch thus the appeal by the leadership to make the dream a reality.

The Head Coach, Ali Jarra, has called players to non-residential camping as preparations take a new turn ahead of the event.

Ghana is pooled in Group B with Argentina, France and Italy, with the two teams with the highest number of points expected to progress to the next stage.