Schools In Asante Akim North Get Dual Desks

Mr Francis Oti Boateng, Asante Akim North District Chief Executive, on Tuesday handed over 500 dual and 200 mono desks to 21 public basic schools in the district.

The donations were in response to appeals made by the schools to the assembly to help provide chairs to support the increased enrolment in schools in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Boateng said construction of additional 1000 desks were underway to be supplied to other needy schools.

He said the assembly was committed to provide more resources in the education sector to help improve educational delivery and performance of pupils.

Mr Boateng said there is the need for students to adhere to laid down procedures in addressing their grievances adding that the destruction of school properties would further compound the problems facing educational delivery in the area.

He also appealed to the people in the area to actively participate in government initiatives aimed at improving their living conditions and economic status.

Mr Ernest Afari, District Director of Education, who received the tables on behalf of the schools, commended the assembly for responding promptly to the needs of the schools.

He appealed to the school management committees to ensure regular maintenance of the tables to prolong their lifespan.