Sunyani: Prices Of Food Items Witness Sharp Decrease

Sunyani, Oct. 3, GNA - There is significant decrease in prices of food items in Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital, a market survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency reveals.

When the GNA visited the Nana Bosoma Central Market on Wednesday, retailers engaged in yam, plantain and cassava said the decrease in prices was as a result of bumper harvest.

This is largely due to the proportionate pattern of rainfall experienced in the region in the crop season, they said.

Madam Patricia Kumi, a cassava seller, said a large sack of cassava which used to sell at GH¢60.00 is now going for GH¢40.00 whilst the small size is also selling at GH¢30.00 instead of GH¢50.00

A bunch of plantain, which was selling between GH¢8.00 and GH¢15.00 depending on the sizes, is being sold between GH¢3.00 and GH¢10.00.

Madam Yaa Yeboaa, a yam seller, said 100 tubers of yam, previously selling between GH¢ GH¢500.00 and GH¢700.00 is being sold between GH¢250.00 and GH¢500.00.

Meanwhile prices of vegetables, particularly garden eggs have decreased significantly as a price for a sack of it has fallen from GH¢120.00 to GH¢70.00 but a box of fresh tomatoes has increased from GH¢250.00 to GH¢600.00.