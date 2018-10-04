GN Bank Allays Fears Of Depositors

The management of GN Bank has urged customers to remain calm and ignore rumours that sought to suggest that the financial institution was facing liquidity challenges.

It described the news claiming the bank's collapse as unfounded, stressing that, the speculation was to cause fear and panic among its customers in the wake of the current crisis in the banking and finance sector.

Consequently, it has called for the unrivalled support of customers in its quest to provide unparalleled excellence in customer service, underpinning the organization's operations since its inception in 1997.

Mrs Gladys Siga, the Central Regional Manager gave the assurance on the sidelines of a press conference organised by the Edina Traditional Council to dispel the ravaging rumours about the Bank's collapse.

According to the Council, the owner of the Bank, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, is a native of the area therefore they had resolved to support his works to create employment for the youth.

Mrs Siga entreated all customers to disregard any malicious anonymous messages urging customers to withdraw their services due to its liquidity challenges.

"Our bank is never collapsing. We have solid financial liquidity and mobilisation efficiency to sustain operations. Disregard the rumours and join us in providing close to client banking services throughout Ghana with excellent customer service while creating wealth for stakeholder."

"The management of the Bank is working hard to meet all the necessary banking requirements by the Bank of Ghana (BOG), coupled with it's prudent financial management models to withstand any challenges," she said.

Mrs Siga further assured that the Bank will continue to work diligently to maintain its legendary status of being the most friendly bank with unrivalled commitment to introduce more technological services and products to meet the growing needs of its clients in the

communities.

'In that regard, we have opened more than 300 branches, giving it a nationwide appeal to underlie its status as the People's Bank," she said.

Addressing a press a conference in Elmina on Tuesday in support of the Bank, Nana Kwodwo Condua VI, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area urged the people to keep their accounts with the Bank.

He said the bank remained the only indigenous private Ghanaian owned commercial bank that originated from the area and needs their support.

The Edina Omanhen said though some banks had been hit by panic withdrawals, making it difficult for them to meet their customer demands, the GN Bank was not in crisis.

He attributed the crisis in the sector to the inability of most customers to service their loans and urged the public to desist from the defaulting in paying back loans.