German Investors Eye Ghana

The Government, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, would co-host a G20 Compact with Africa; Germany-Ghana Investors' Forum on Thursday, October 4.

More than 100 German companies seeking to invest in Ghana would be showcased at the Forum, which would be held simultaneously, in Accra, and Berlin.

It is aimed at introducing them to the investment opportunities; while facilitating a dialogue between the German private sector and Ghanaian public and private sector stakeholders.

Sector Ministers in charge of these areas and captains of industry from both countries would give keynote speeches at the Forum.

A statement issued by the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), said the forum was expected to provide a unique platform for German corporations to explore opportunities to invest in Ghana and to partner with local businesses.

It said the forum would take a novel approach as a dual continent event, with participants in the two capitals connected by state-of-the-art technology.

'The timing of the Forum couldn't be better, coming soon after the warm reception given to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during her visit to Ghana on 30 August, the statement said.

'Merkel's office has confirmed that the German Chancellor will record a video message to participants. Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also expected to record a message'.

It said it was also crucial that the forum would take place a few weeks before the Heads of State meeting, in Berlin on the Compact with Africa.

The Accra-Berlin Forum will focus on three thematic industrial areas - Automotive Industry, Agriculture and Financial Technology.

The Germany Ghana Investors Forum is sponsored by the G20 Compact with Africa, German Cooperation, KFW, and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other partners include the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the ACET.

More than 250 participants are expected at the event, which is being billed as a unique and exciting investment opportunity.