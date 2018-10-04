Indian High Commission Supports 37 Military Hospital

The Indian High Commission has presented cartons of assorted drugs, infusions, a water tank and a pump worth thousands of cedis to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The donation formed part of the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birthday and also to mark the International Day of Non-Violence.

Gandhi is an Indian activist who employed non-violent civil disobedience and led Indian to Independence.

Presenting the items, Birender Singh, High Commissioner of India said items were meant for those on admission at the Mahatma Gandhi Ward (Maternity Ward) at the hospital.

According to Mr Singh, the Commission informed four Indian pharmaceutical companies of their intention to donate to the hospital and those pharmaceutical companies gave out the items.

The High Commissioner said the donation symbolised their contribution for the historic day and called on all to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

He expressed the commission's readiness to assist the hospital in any way and appealed to the hospital's management to consult them when in need.

Brigadier General Michael Akwasi Yeboah Agyapong, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, described the presentation as 'timely' adding that water represented life.

According to Brigadier Agyapong, storage of water at the hospital should not be taken lightly stressing that there should be regular supply to the various wards at all times.

He pledged that the hospital would maintain the Gandhi ward, adding 'we do not intend to change it'.

The Commander of the 37 Military Hospital appealed to other organisations to assist the hospital.