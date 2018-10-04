Support Government's Educational Development Agenda

Madam Sayibu Wedadu, Programmes Manager of RAINS, has called on stakeholders in the education sector to support the efforts of government in addressing challenges facing the education sector.

She said many teachers do not have adequate resources to support teaching and learning to improve education in their districts.

Madam Wedadu said during a stakeholders' forum on school gardens for students' at Savelugu.

The event was to evaluate the outcome of the project amongst the schools.

The project, implemented last year, was to introduce participatory teaching methods in schools in the Northern Region and help ensure quality education delivery.

The project was also to help boost the interest of the youth in agriculture to improve food security in the country.

Madam Wedadu said the project has made teaching and learning more practical by using the school garden and other innovative and practical methodologies especially for the Science and Maths subjects.

Mr Justice Awen-Natey Afrim, Project Officer of RAINS, said there has been improvement on the practical aspect of teaching and learning as a result of the use of participatory teaching methods and also the school gardens for students' project to teach in the schools.

He said the project has helped to increase the interest of the pupils in agriculture.

Mr Philip Ziblim, Savelugu Municipal Director of Education, called on teachers, parents and traditional leaders to support the project to enhance quality education.

He urged RAINS to expand the project to cover more communities and help build the capacity of teachers to deliver participatory lessons to pupils.