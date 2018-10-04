Team Bagbin Consoles Bagbin Following Bereavement

Leading members of 'Team Bagbin,' the campaign squad of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has sent him condolences on his bereavement.

The Nadowli-Kaleo MP has lost a brother and is therefore in a state of mourning. Mr. Luke Bagbin, who died after a short illness and will be buried on Saturday.

'We feel his pain and regret his loss because his loss is the loss of the whole 'Team Bagbin' family as well. I will just say that he should take heart in these trying times and know that we are available to assist him in any way,' Mrs. Jamilatu Ibrahim, former Parliamentary Candidate for Sissala East said in an interview.

Mrs. Ibrahim, who is also a leading member of 'Team Bagbin' added that the team would be fully represented at the late Luke Bagbin's burial ceremony on Saturday to offer any assistance that the Second Deputy Speaker will need to give his brother a befitting burial.

'On behalf of the whole team, I want to assure the respected second deputy speaker of parliament, of our sincerest and heartfelt condolences; we have him in our thoughts and prayers.'

Chief Emmanuel Yuori, another leading member of the team, expressed shock at the turn of events saying Mr Bagbin's bereavement has come at a very inconvenient time.

'It feels very unfair that it is at this crucial time that Mr Bagbin is suffering bereavement. It is like some unseen hand has calculated to throw spanners into his campaign.'

Chief Yuori said that he knew Mr Bagbin as a man of tenacity, and that he will surely ride over the tragedy to victory. 'A man's true worth is measured by how he gets back on his feet after life has knocked him down, and I know our leader will surely bounce back after this bereavement,' Chief Yuori said.

On his part, Mr Gershon Gbediame, former MP for Nkwanta South and leading member of Team Bagbin asked for God's own comfort for the bereaved MP. According to him, 'we mere mortals can express all manner of condolences but only God can really comfort.'

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, Executive member of Tema East NDC and a member of Team Bagbin said the sudden bereavement of Mr. Bagbin is a misfortune that should however spur on members of his campaign team to work harder.

'For me, I do not believe in words but action. I know many people have already expressed their condolences and I will be repeating the same sentiments if I were to also go that route. What I will therefore say is that, this bereavement should give us the members of Team Bagbin, the urge to work harder to win the election.

'There will be no better way to honour the memory of Mr. Luke Bagbin than to make his elder brother the President of Ghana. We are therefore going to work harder to make Bagbin, the NDC's flagbearer for 2020 and subsequently, President,' Moshake said.