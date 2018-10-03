Poor Record Keeping Compels Parliament To Go Paperless

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, wants the activities of the Legislative House to be done electronically to fast track proceedings and also help the House to keep records.

The Speaker, who lamented the poor record keeping attitude in the entire country, believed that an enhanced and proper use of Information Technology would bring Parliament up to par with the 21st Century.

“The last time I met my Board, I said to them that our Parliament must become a paperless Parliament. An institution full [of] ICT and as I sat there, I was thinking of the kind of cooperation with the [Kofi Annan ICT] institution which would allow a new frame of mind in mastering [and] administering activities of Parliament,” he observed.

Supporting his call for a paperless Parliament, Prof Oquaye cited that even the independence proclamation delivered to Ghana by Queen Elizabeth II could not be found anywhere in the country, unless in the archives at England.

“We don't have national records. Today if you want a copy of the independence proclamation of country, you won't get it in any corner of our country. I have tried.

“That proclamation of Ghana's independence, signed by Queen Elizabeth II and delivered to Ghanaians in the Parliament, then the National Assembly of Ghana, on the floor of our Parliament and handed over to our Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, you won't find it anywhere today. If you want it, go to the archives in England and there you will find it.

“I trust the time will come when we shall have the kind of paperless Parliament that I'm dreaming about so that these documents of history would be preserved for posterity. And as documentation continues to become more and more voluminous, the library of the future is ICT…

“…And I believe that we should continue to examine, re-examine and apply as we try and work hard towards building our nation,” he opined.

Prof Ocquaye was speaking at a ceremony yesterday at the Advanced Information Technology Institute (AITI), popularly known as the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (KACE) in ICT.

The programme was for a presentation of One Million Dollar ($1M) Indian grant to AITI-KACE, as part of the commemoration of the 150 years birthday of Mahatma Ghandi.

Giving his remarks as the guest of honour, having played a very pivotal role in the setting up of the Centre, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye commended India for the gesture.

He urged managers of the facility to make proper use of the grant to promote ICT in Ghana and indicated the need for cooperation between Parliament and the Centre to aid the former go paperless.