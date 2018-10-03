Literacy Challenge Finalists Begin Camping

The ten finalists of Citi FM's Literacy Challenge will begin their camping session today [Wednesday], October 3, 2018, at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa.

The camping session is to keep the students relaxed and adequately prepared for the final event which comes off on Saturday.

This phase of the competition seeks to take the students through a series of training and mentorship programs to equip them for the final quiz which comes off on Saturday.

The finalists were given a tour of Citi FM and Citi TV's facility before being transported to the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa.

The finalists made it through the first two stages of the competition, where they first wrote an essay with a number of people on a given topic.

This was followed by an aptitude test, quizzing them on general knowledge and current affairs. The winner stands the chance of taking home the ultimate prize of ten thousand cedis.

The 2018 Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Edifund, Databank and MoneyGram with support from CITI TV.