modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Education

Literacy Challenge Finalists Begin Camping

CitiNewsRoom
Literacy Challenge Finalists Begin Camping

The ten finalists of Citi FM's Literacy Challenge will begin their camping session today [Wednesday], October 3, 2018, at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa.

103201893605 qvmxpcb553 img 7868

103201893607 0g830n4ayt img 78951

The camping session is to keep the students relaxed and adequately prepared for the final event which comes off on Saturday.

103201893608 uypctgfsrm img 8100

103201893610 1h830n4ayu img 8053

This phase of the competition seeks to take the students through a series of training and mentorship programs to equip them for the final quiz which comes off on Saturday.

103201893611 vaqctgfssn img 7981

The finalists were given a tour of Citi FM and Citi TV's facility before being transported to the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa.

103201893613 8dt2wjivvq img 8029

103201893614 0f730m4yxs img 8121

The finalists made it through the first two stages of the competition, where they first wrote an essay with a number of people on a given topic.

103201893616 ptkwo0a442 img 8107

This was followed by an aptitude test, quizzing them on general knowledge and current affairs. The winner stands the chance of taking home the ultimate prize of ten thousand cedis.

103201893617 0g830m4yyt img 7895

103201893619 ptkwn0y442 img 8150

The 2018 Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Edifund, Databank and MoneyGram with support from CITI TV.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Negativity is an institution and I do not wish to be institutionalized

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1
body-container-line