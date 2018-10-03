90,000 More Jobs Created Through NABCO

The Nation's Builder's Corp (NABCO) has created 90,000 more jobs for Ghanaians, a step further at fulfilling government's commitment towards job creation.

In a press release, Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Information Minister revealed that, 90,000 applicants have so far accepted their placement in all seven modules of the programme.

According to him, the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo will commission them on October 17th, 2018.

The government expects to enrol 100,000 graduates onto the programme for the first year, aimed at reducing the unemployment condition of the country.

They are expected to be on the programme for 3 years.

It would be recalled that, unemployment assumed alarming proportion in recent past, leading to the formation of the 'Unemployment Association of Ghana', a pressure group aimed at pressing governments for jobs.

Dr. Anyars Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of NABCO further disclosed that, the remaining 10,000 applicants are expected to finalize their documentation and subsequent acceptance of their placements by October 5th, 2018.

He further revealed that, professional verification has been conducted for the applicants, leading to their postings.

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) was launched by His Excellency the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of government's initiative to provide jobs for the country's unemployed graduates.

There are seven modules under NABCO module, meant to help address the challenges facing the nation's most pressing sectors while providing jobs to graduates.

It is believed that the unemployment situation got worst due to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) ban on public sector employment under the immediate past administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The applicants are said to have been put on Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana modules of the programme.

Dr. Anyars further indicated that the module would boost productivity in the selected institutions involved.

Many of the beneficairies epressed their delight at having gotten the opportunity to contribute to the productivity of the country.