Government Committed To Enhancing The Teaching Profession--NAPO Reaffirms

Government is committed to enhancing the teaching profession in the country. This is to ensure that the educational sector transformation process is achieved.

The Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh reiterated this when the top ten finalists of the 2018 Ghana Teacher Prize paid an official visit/courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that the role of the teacher in shaping the future of persons was central to education adding that the establishment of the National Teacher Council (NTC) was to safeguard and regulate the teaching profession.

He congratulated the top ten finalists for their efforts in the classrooms to improve learning outcomes adding that the Ghana Teacher Prize will be continually improved as pertained globally.

The Minister announced that the winner of the Ghana Teacher Prize will participate in this year's Global Teacher Awards.

The Executive Secretary of the National Teacher Council, Dr. (Mrs.) Evelyn O. Oduro, stated that selection for the Prize for this year was very competitive adding that school visitations to interact with the finalists was undertaken.

Dr. Mrs. Oduro called on the finalists to be Ambassadors for all Teachers.

The Managing Director, SIC Life Company Ltd, Mrs. Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe noted that the Company was dedicated to the cause of Teacher welfare in Ghana.

She indicated that SIC had increased this years life cover to One Million Ghana Cedis (GHC1m) for the three finalists adding that the Company will continue to sponsor the winner to participate in this years Global Awards.

Present were the Mr. Enoch H. Cobbinah, Chief Director, MoE ; Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah, Director Administration, MoE; Administrator, GETFUND; Mrs. Margaret Okai, Acting Director, Basic Education Division, Ghana Education Service; Ms. Muniratu Issifu, Country Director, Varkey Foundation; Rev. Sis. Faustina Ganaa, Deputy National Coordinator, Ghana Teacher Prize;