modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | General News

Komla Dumor Remembered On His ’46th Birthday’ Today

CitiNewsRoom
Komla Dumor Remembered On His ’46th Birthday’ Today

Herbert Mensah, the President of Ghana Rugby, remembered Komla Dumor – a close friend of his – on what would have been his 46th birthday with this clip that was recorded in Accra after Komla’s tragic passing in 2014.

Komla Afeke Dumor (3 October 1972 – 18 January 2014), was a Ghanaian journalist who worked for BBC World News, and was the main presenter of its programme Focus on Africa.

Dumor died on 18 January 2014 in his London home after a cardiac arrest, having been on air the day before.

Herbert’s message delivered in 2014 can be accessed on YouTube below.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Life wont just be what it has to be...

By: Adoboe Asiome quot-img-1
body-container-line