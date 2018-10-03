Komla Dumor Remembered On His ’46th Birthday’ Today
CitiNewsRoom
Herbert Mensah, the President of Ghana Rugby, remembered Komla Dumor – a close friend of his – on what would have been his 46th birthday with this clip that was recorded in Accra after Komla’s tragic passing in 2014.
Komla Afeke Dumor (3 October 1972 – 18 January 2014), was a Ghanaian journalist who worked for BBC World News, and was the main presenter of its programme Focus on Africa.
Dumor died on 18 January 2014 in his London home after a cardiac arrest, having been on air the day before.
Herbert’s message delivered in 2014 can be accessed on YouTube below.
