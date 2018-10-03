Who Killed The Judges: Portraying Killers In 'Smock' A Disregard And Threat To Stability Of Ethnic Groups

The Author

Material culture is one of our most acknowledged and source of identification for most clans in Ghana. Identifying someone and having a positive thought of their clan is a long chain of value one takes centuries to build.

I was thrown to a state of Sadness and dismay when I watched a video titled 'Who Killed the Judges?' Intended to inform and seek answers to unanswered questions to the murder of 3 Judges, In 1982.

If indeed we don't know the killers, why then portray an 'alleged' killer in the northern traditional 'Smock' which is a major symbol of our identity. Was there no other way multi Media group could portray the killer apart from dressing him in a smock to make the traditional wear unpopular and valueless amongst other tribes, is it a plot to create misunderstanding between northerners and Akans since all the judges were Akans and the killer was portrayed as a northerner.

The Media has come to be the fourth arm of the realm but if at a point a certain media house has decided to create division amongst clans with their uncouthness, then the ministry of Communication should come in and ensure there is sanity before the peace and tolerance amongst our ethnic groups are crumbled. I don't seek to create chaos amongst tribes but to ensure media instils sanity and uprightness in their reportage because what you say and do would have a dire consequence on your reputation and what you stand to achieve as a media group. I by this propose multimedia group renders an unqualified apology to Northern Ghanaians and revoke all links leading to that video before it creates a mess amongst our ethnic groups.

We respect our material culture and no amount of painting it black by the multimedia group will change that within our hearts and the hearts of others.

No Northerner Killed your Judges so change the costume.

Video



Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Tuorimuo Philip and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article. "

By: Tuorimuo Philip.BBA Hons. Human Resource Management (UEW,DESA).