MTN Ghana Fetes 400 Aged with Free Medi-Screening

MTN Ghana Foundation has celebrated the older men and women who in their diverse ways have contributed to the development of this country.

The celebration commemorates this year’s UN’s International Day of the Older Persons under the theme, “Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions” held at the University of Ghana Gymnasium premises.

The participants at the event were thoroughly examined freely on diseases such as hypertension, blood sugar and other age old diseases.

They were given a special treatment with food and drinks amidst old dancing moves to high life music by legends such as Abrantie Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Ntwi, KK Kabobo and many more.

The Director of the Centre for Ageing Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, C. Charles Mate-Kole, Ph.D said the welfare of the aged is disheartening.

According to him, the challenges continue to persist as past and present governments continue to pay lip services to the Aged Bill since 2010.

He said government must consider making the effort to enhance the study on ageing and aged in schools so the younger generations learn to care for them.

Mr. Mate-Kole added that Ghana must also engender global partnerships and develop research to create a system that is friendlier towards the aged.

He indicated that quiet a number of the older folks are suffering from mental depression because of our disregard for them socially even by their relatives.

Mr. Mate-Kole bemoans certain barbaric practices by society which turns to brand older women as witches because of their aged form.

“The woman who has carried you in her stomach for nine months, gave birth to you, raised you till you have become a prominent person in society and suddenly she wants to eat you?” he lamented.

According to him, some pastors ought to be blamed for constantly for prophesying to their church members or congregations accusing older women or mothers as being the cause of their sickness, progress and downfall or business failure.

“This has had a negative effect on them. And the irony is that when somebody starts getting older, the fear of being abandoned automatically cause mental depression and makes him/her deteriorate faster,” he opined.

Mr. Mate-Kole emphasized that Ghanaians must inculcate in the youth and younger generations the moral values that will change their mindset and attitude towards older persons.

The Economic Empowerment Advisor of MTN Ghana Foundation, Cynthia Mills noted that the event seek to raise awareness on the need to assist the aged in our society.

She added that it is also a moment to express an appreciation to the older persons for their support in raising the current generation to become leaders of this country.