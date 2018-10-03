Tain District Assembly Takes Measures To Improve Education Delivery

The Tain District Assembly has moved to implement proactive measures to help improve academic performance of school children, especially basic school level in the area.

Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, District Chief Executive, said management during the recent District Education Oversight Committee (DECOC), took very far reaching decisions aimed at ensuring effective teaching and learning environment through a well-resourced supervision, monitoring and evaluation systems. “we shall not only increased funding in the areas of provision of decent classroom accommodation, but also going to take in-service training for teachers and circuit supervisors very seriously”, she said.

Addressing the second ordinary meeting of the 3rd session of the Tain Assembly, the DCE said the District Education Directorate will adopt the Mobile Report Card system which will enable the Directorate to ensure daily monitoring and evaluation of schools performance in the district.

The DCE admitted that this system requires budgetary allocation to be able to procure smart phones for head teachers, circuit supervisors and other officials of District Education Directorate but the Assembly is committed to ensuring improvement of academic performance in the District.

The District Chief Executive who was not in doubt about the challenges facing schools in the District such as lack of adequate furniture, staff accommodation, and decent classroom buildings assured members that the Assembly is working hard to address these challenges.