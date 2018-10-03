Gomoa Central Double Track Students Get MP Support

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah has assisted First Year Free SHS Double Track Students who obtained aggregate 6 to 15 in her constituency to enter Senior High Schools

The Assistance was to appreciate H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for introducing the Free SHS policy which has given opportunity for students from derived schools in her constituency and Ghana as a whole access to First Class Schools.

Items Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah presented to each of the 50 students who obtained aggregate 6 to 15 in the 2018 BECE include Trunk, Chop Box, Students Mattresses and Provisions to lessen financial burden of their parents.

The beneficial students had gained admission to presumed First Class Schools in the country especially in Central Region.

In an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah said she had promised the students earlier that whoever gets aggregate 6 to 15 would be supported to continue his or her education.

" I became excited when 50 of them obtained the grades I had promised them. The beneficiaries are made up of 30 male and 20 female students with 5 female and 4 male of them gaining admission to Mfanstipim and Mfantsiman Girls respectively.

Those who gained admission to Mfanstipim School were Samuel Keelson Aikins of Gomoa Obuasi Presbyterian JHS, Augustine Sekyi, Gomoa Aboso A. M. E Zion JHS, Prince Enstie, Gomoa Abonyi D/A JHS, and Alex Adaboh, Gomoa Mangoase D/A JHS.

Female students were Precious Odoom, Aboso 'C' JHS, Nancy Andam Krampah also from Aboso 'C' JHS, Janice Lumor, Afransi D/A JHS, Jeniffer Esoun, Gomoa Obuasi D/A JHS and Rita Benyi, Gomoa Gyaman D/A JHS.

Others have been enrolled at Accra Academy, Swedru SHS, Apam SHS, Ghana National College, Winneba SHS, Aggrey Memorial A. M. E Zion SHS at Cape Coast among others.

"Thanks to Free SHS, these students couldn't have gained admission into these top schools. This system has created equality between the poor and so-called rich homes in the country.

Gomoa Central Constituency will continue to be grateful to Nana Addo led NPP government "

According to Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah, apart from supporting the students, those who wanted to train in vocational skills like hairdressing, tailoring, seamstresses, fitting, auto mechanics and others have been given working tools and we're into apprenticeship.

" These people are going through various vocational and skills training to enable them become self-sufficient and to feed for their families .

As a Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, I will do everything within my power to ensure that poverty is reduced drastically if not eliminated thus improving economic lives of the people.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana is committed towards the well-being of the people by creating jobs and providing innovations "

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo commended the MP for her kind gesture noting that the Assembly has been grateful to her for the number of assistance she has been giving to the people in the District.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo was happy about the 2018 BECE performance in the District saying it has been the best since he took office. This performance has moved the District from 8th to 6th position in the Central Region.

" Education play crucial role in community development and promote positive mindset of students in public life. That is why every household ought to produce literates. Children of school going age ought to be encouraged to attain height in education.

I have the assurance, confidence and trust that children from Gomoa Central District will not fail us as parents, teachers, religious leaders and political leaders and would contribute their quota towards development.

We therefore expect the beneficiaries to used MP's motivation to deliver their best to enhance human resources base in Gomoa Central District.

" The supportive nature of Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah is overwhelming. Her assistance is facilitating the work of the Assembly. I therefore call on all to rally behind her to implement her vision and mission for the District

Not long ago, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah lobbied for modern toilet facilities and boreholes fixed with solar panels for some communities in the District. They are currently under construction. This is to boost sanitation and also reduce environmental related diseases "

Nana Abaeku Baiden, a native of Gomoa Abonyi on behalf of the parents lauded the MP for the supporting the students. He noted that the presentation was a huge relief to the parents of the beneficiary students most of whom were finding it difficult to purchase the items for their wards even though everything was Free.

Present were Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Mr. Kweku Nyarko Koomsom , Gomoa Central Constituency NPP Women Organizer, Madam Diana Aubyn and others.