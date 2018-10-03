Cocoa Farmers Lament Over Non-Increment Of Producer Price

Cocoa farmers at this year’s Cocoa Day celebration expressed their displeasure over the refusal by government to increase the producer price of cocoa for 2018/19 main crop harvest.

The irate farmers, who felt jilted by the latest announcement described the news as a big swerve after being promised of a possible increment this year.

This followed an announcement made by the Food and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to maintain the guaranteed price it pays farmers at GH₵7,600 per tonne for the 2018/19 while addressing sector players and stakeholders at this year’s Cocoa Day celebration under the theme, “Cocoa Consumption: Business and Health.”

“The 2018/19 cocoa season which starts on Friday, October 5, has been officially announced. The government in consultation with stakeholders has decided to maintain the producer price for cocoa at GH₵7,600 per tonne or GH₵475 per bag of 64 Kilograms (KG),” he posited.

According to the sector Minister, the decision to maintain prices was to cushion farmers against losses incurred from the declining cocoa prices on the international market.

He added that this year’s announcement which coincides with Ivory Coast is to re-strategize government’s effort to check smuggling between the two countries.

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo said the fall in the world price of cocoa by 40percent has become a threat to the local production.

According to him, the world market price of one metric tonnes of cocoa has dropped from US$3000 to US$2080 between 2016 and 2017 and currently at US$1750.

He added that government has made effort top up the US$1750 to US$1808 as the current price for local producers.

The CEO of COCOBOD noted that government would then be forced to borrow additional US$500 to 600million a year to cushion local farmers.

He indicated that even though Ivory Coast is the leading producer of cocoa, comparatively the local price per bag of cocoa paid to Ghanaian farmers exceeds Ivory Coast by Gh₵125.

Mr. Aidoo emphasized that government is undertaking several interventions to stabilize the prices of cocoa and boost local production through innovative agro practices such as hand pollination, free cocoa seedling, mass cocoa spraying, free fertilizers among others.